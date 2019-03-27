Rain makes an appearance tonight into Thursday, but it's far from all bad.
Overnight
A warm front passing through the region will set off a few isolated showers overnight. The chances will be higher along I-69, as a cluster of showers and thunderstorms near Chicago charges east and links up with the front. Even so, most rain will be on the lighter side overnight, and is not expected to make for major problems on the morning commute. Just be prepared for leftover wet spots on the roads.
The passing warm front will also keep our temperatures quite mild overnight, with lows only slated to dip into the low and middle 40s. South winds will also play a hand in that, at 10-15 mph with higher gusts.
Thursday
Skies will run cloudier on Thursday, even after any leftover morning showers clear out. That won't hurt our temperatures at all, as we're treated to another comfortably mild and breezy day. Expect afternoon highs in the middle to possibly upper 50s, with a SW wind increasing to 10-20 mph.
We'll likely manage a few breaks of sun before the day wraps up, but better clearing will begin to take shape overnight. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will take over, with lows taking a cooler turn back to the low 30s.
