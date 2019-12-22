Good Monday morning! We hope you've had a great weekend and send our best for a wonderful, perhaps shortened, workweek ahead.
It was a beautiful weekend filled with sunshine and warmer temperatures, and as we get ready to kick off a brand new workweek it appears we'll keep that combination rolling for another day.
Travel conditions also look great this week for any holiday travel, with minimal chances for wet weather.
Today & Tonight
As you get ready to head out the door this morning, it certainly won't feel like Christmas is just a few days away. Readings are running in the middle and upper 30s, with some low 40s still hanging on here and there.
Skies are mostly clear, with just a few high clouds passing through here and there. It is a bit breezy in some spots, with a southwest wind running around 10-20 miles per hour here and there.
A cold frontal boundary to our north will gradually drop through the region today, but beyond some extra cloud cover at times coming along with it, we should remain dry. Otherwise, we should enjoy a good amount of sunshine again today.
High temperatures should land around the middle 40s to low 50s again this afternoon with winds gradually switching to the northwest behind the cold front.
Mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight into Tuesday morning and it's possible we see a bit of patchy fog develop overnight. Winds also turn more east to northeasterly overnight at about 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Overnight lows will fall into the middle 20s to low 30s which means freezing fog isn't completely off the table, but at this time we aren't expecting widespread issues, especially with the warmth from the last few days.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.