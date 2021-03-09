Good Tuesday afternoon! We hope you having a great start to the week.
Several mild days are ahead with chances for some rain to return.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
Another day with above average temperatures can be expected going into this afternoon. The exception will be areas near the lakeshore due to a southeasterly wind flow coming off the water. This will keep numbers cooler in the 40s near 50.
Just like yesterday, some passing clouds from time to time can't be ruled out, but we should keep a decent amount of sunshine in the mix once again through this evening, so be sure to take advantage.
Sunset time tonight is right around 6:35 PM.
Overnight, expect a gradual increase in cloud cover into Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will stay mild in the 30s and 40s.
Wednesday & Thursday
We look to get through most of the morning hours dry with more clouds than sun expected out ahead of our next system. Temperatures out the door starting in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Rain chances will return for some on Wednesday, but not for everybody.
The best chances for showers on Wednesday will be north and west of the Tri-Cities, with those chances lessening the farther south and east you go.
High temperatures on Wednesday will also correspond with our rain chances, with upper 50s and low 60s south and east, with lower 50s to the north.
Less of a lake breeze influence closer to the lakeshore looks likely due to SSW winds expected into Wednesday. They will be a bit stronger around 15-25 mph.
For those who miss out on rain on Wednesday, as the cold front crosses the area Thursday, we'll see showers come along for the ride and we should see a good chance of rain at some point tomorrow in most areas.
Rainfall amounts between Wednesday & Thursday as of now look to land between .25-.5". Some melting snow pack farther north could pose the chance for some flooding concerns. Like always, stay tuned for any updates as we get better information.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
