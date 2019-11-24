Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend and hope it's a great week ahead!
Sunshine returned to our skies with some mild temperatures to boot.
Slightly above average temperatures stick around for the first half of the week.
We're tracking several chances for rain and even some mixed precipitation that could affect your holiday travel plans.
Check out the forecast!
Tonight
Clouds increase going into this evening and overnight tonight.
Chances for an isolated shower or two will be on the low end, but still possible into Monday. Most look to get through the night dry.
Lows will be down into the low and mid 30s.
Monday
Clouds will be more stubborn throughout the day. A few peaks of sun will be possible but no where near as much as expected for Sunday.
An isolated shower will still be on the low end. Most should stay dry.
Temperatures will continue to be above average for a change; highs back into the mid to upper 40s.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies carry into the evening and overnight. The low end chance for an isolated shower will hold on.
Lows will be back into the low to mid 30s.
Mid-Week
We have a storm system moving in for late Tuesday into Wednesday that could cause some travel headaches for the Thanksgiving holiday.
With temperatures projected to stay above freezing for the majority of the time, the main precipitation type looks to be rain for Mid-Michigan.
Traveling north of Mackinac may pose some better chances to deal with a mix or snow .
Winds will also be a bigger issue for especially Wednesday. Projected winds look to be around 15-25 mph sustained with gusts of 30+ mph.
Good news for Thanksgiving, we're projected to dry out with a little bit more sunshine returning. Temperatures much cooler; back into the upper 30s.
