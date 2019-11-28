Our weather took a well-timed quiet turn as we celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday. We'll stay that way for Friday, but another round of messy travel conditions is on tap for the second half of the holiday weekend.
Overnight
Whether you're settling in for a good night's sleep following your Thanksgiving meal, or heading out to grab the first of the Black Friday deals, weather will remain quiet overnight. Mostly cloudy skies will persist as a small wave of instability sweeps across the Great Lakes, but with no rain or snow to show for it.
Lows will dip into the middle and upper 20s with light northwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.
Friday
Our weather will remain quiet for the remainder of our Friday as well. No need to carry an umbrella along with you haul of holiday gifts, with mostly cloudy skies continuing throughout the day.
Highs will remain chilly, but near normal in the middle to upper 30s.
Saturday & Sunday
Our next storm system will be making its pass over the weekend, with a more prolonged period of rain and snow, even a bit of mix, expected to last for much of Saturday and Sunday.
It's important to know that the finer details of this system are still being worked out, so there will be adjustments to the forecast in the next few days, so stay tuned.
At this point, it appears Saturday will have the potential for a bit of snow and mix as the storm system makes its first appearance. However, it does look like warmer air will eventually move in, largely changing things over to rain or a rain/snow mix for a good chunk of the day.
Then overnight as temperatures cool into Sunday morning, especially in our northern counties, some areas will see a period of outright snow. This could be our next round of accumulating snow. At this point, the best chances for at least a few inches of snow will exist north of the Tri-Cities.
As we get closer to this time frame, we'll of course be more specific on snowfall amounts. And we also want you to remember there's still a chance for the zone of accumulation to adjust a bit as well, so stay tuned!
High temperatures are more uniform on Saturday with middle and upper 30s expected region wide, while Sunday may see temperatures in the middle 30s in the far north toward M-55, with areas to the south near I-69 may reach the middle 40s.
