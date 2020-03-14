Hello Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to the weekend.
After a breezy Friday, a more tranquil weekend is expected to set up across Mid-Michigan. Just don't expect it to be quite as warm as last weekend.
We have the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
Today will feature a mostly cloudy sky throughout the majority of the day. A few peaks of sun will be possible especially early on.
High temperatures today will climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Slightly below average for a chance. Average for Mid-March is 43°.
Expect clouds to stick around throughout the afternoon and evening hours. We stay mainly dry through this time frame.
At worst, a few flurries for a select few into the evening. No accumulations from anything that does develop is expected.
Clouds will slowly decrease during the overnight period Saturday into Sunday morning.
Lows tonight will land in the mid 20s. Winds stay on the lighter side staying mainly out of the north around 5-10 mph.
Sunday
Good news for Sunday, we become influenced more by High Pressure to our north in Canada. This will allow for less cloud cover and more sunshine!
Expect mostly sunny skies throughout a good majority of Sunday.
Temperatures will be a touch cooler on Sunday, climbing into the middle and upper 30s.
A bit more of a breeze into Sunday will be likely. Northeast winds around 5-15 mph will be sustained so wind chill values will be down mainly in the 20s.
Staying dry into the afternoon and evening hours. More sunlight with sunset near 7:42 PM.
Lows Sunday night will be similar to Saturday night, down into the 20s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
