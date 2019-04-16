For a third day in a row, our weather took a turn on Tuesday. This time, we kept the precipitation in liquid form, but it was still raw and dreary at times. We'll warm up in the coming days, but will stay on the soggy side too.
Overnight
Showers and lingering drizzle will end quickly overnight, but we'll hang on to most of the cloud cover. Clouds streaming in from across Lake Michigan will be reinforced by lingering northeasterly flow at the surface, bringing cool and damp air in off of Lake Huron.
Low temperatures will settle into the upper 30s to around 40.
Wednesday
Despite overcast skies, the first half of Wednesday will remain dry. Expect a smooth ride into work, but make sure to grab an umbrella on your way out.
A disturbance over the central United States will sweep into the Great Lakes on Wednesday afternoon, packing a new wave of showers. Some of the rain may be on the heavier side at times, and may be accompanied by a few rumbles of thunder through the evening. The now-stalled warm front that tried to sweep northward on Tuesday, will begin to make some headway late in the day, pushing highs into the low 50s. Those highs likely won't occur until the 11:00 PM hour, though.
Occasional showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will continue at times on Wednesday night as an area of low pressure tracks across the northern half of the Mitten. Winds will pick up to 10-15 mph and shift into the south as the warm front charges north of the region with the low. This will bring temps up into the middle 50s by daybreak on Thursday.
