Happy Thursday! We hope you've had a great week so far and we hope you are enjoying the mild temperatures.
Today has featured beautiful sunshine with temperatures climbing into the 50s. This mild air mass will be sticking around for these next several days, so open up the windows and let some fresh air in!
We break down the forecast below.
Overnight
With high pressure still parked over Ohio, skies will remain clear overnight. The only potential hazard will come in the form of some patchy fog developing closer to daybreak.
Temperatures will take a chilly dip under the clear skies, falling to the low 30s with light and variable winds.
Friday
Friday's weather forecast will be great once again. Perhaps, a little more cloud cover but overall it will be another bright day! Temperatures on Friday are expected to climb into the middle and upper 50s for afternoon high temperatures.
Friday evening clouds will start to build in, but we will be rain-free for your Friday evening.
