Friday brought a little bit of everything to the state. Sunshine, scattered showers, isolated thunder, waterspouts, and even some snow made an appearance. Is this a sign of things to come for the weekend?
Tonight
A pair of surface troughs tracking through the Great Lakes will produce two rounds of showers this evening and tonight. The first, falling as we speak, will continue to track south and east of the Bay with some occasionally heavy downpours until about 8:00 PM. A brief window of clearing and dry conditions will take hold from there until about 11:00 PM, when the second trough rolls in from the west. Scattered showers will track east during the overnight period, and a few will likely be mixed with some wet snow. We're not looking at significant accumulation, but a slushy coating may briefly stick to elevated and grassy surfaces.
Rain and snow showers will come to an end after 2:00 AM, allowing a period of clear skies to take over into Saturday morning. Temperatures will take a tumble into the low and mid 30s, making for another round of widespread frost.
Saturday & Sunday
We'll begin the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday morning. This will prove all too brief though, as yet another disturbance charges toward the Great Lakes in the afternoon. Cloudy skies will take over by mid-afternoon for many of us, along with a few showers that will become increasingly numerous into Saturday evening. Temperatures will return to the mid 50s, along with a breezy southerly wind at 10-20 mph.
Scattered showers will continue on Saturday night, but no need to worry about any snowflakes mixing in this time around. Temperatures on Saturday night will level off in the mid 40s, with continued breezy conditions. Even without the threat of mixed snow, we're looking at a chilly and raw night.
Occasional showers will be the order of the day on Sunday as a cold front sweeps across the State. Expect blustery conditions to continue, with highs remaining in the mid 50s.
