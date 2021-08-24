Good Tuesday night Mid-Michigan! We hope that your week is off to a great start so far.
We have more summer heat and humidity along with shower and t-storm chances in the near term and extended forecast.
Here's the latest!
Tonight
After an evening of severe storms, our chance for severe weather will drop going into the overnight hours.
With that being said, a few more pop-up shower or t-storms will be possible to develop overnight into Wednesday morning. Some will have the potential to be on the strong side.
Be sure to have a way to obtain weather alerts. Check in here!
Overall, expect lows tonight to stay mild in the upper 60s, with humid conditions "sticking" around as well.
More Heat & Rain Chance This Week
We continue to carry more heat and humidity through the next several days. Highs for Wednesday will be hoy again in the upper 80s near 90.
Heat indices will feel like the low to mid 90s by the afternoon.
Chances will be there for more showers and t-storms to develop going into Wednesday. With that, the chance for our typical peak heating/afternoon pop-up rain and storms. This is still something we need to take on a daily basis, but as a whole, not everyone is going to see rain under this set up.
Stay tuned as we continue to iron-out rain chances through the coming days!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.