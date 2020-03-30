Good Monday evening/night! We hope you had a great weekend and send our best for a wonderful start to the week.
After a soggy weekend, things will be improving over the next couple of days.
We've also got some warm temperatures ahead later this week as well.
Overnight
Lingering sprinkles from Monday evening have come to an end for the time being, but the unsettled vibe in our weather is in no hurry to leave. With low pressure continuing to sit and spin east of Lake Huron, clouds will remain locked in place over most of the state.
Winds will remain out of the NNW overnight at about 6-12 mph, locking in a chilly and damp air mass. Lows will dip into the mid 30s.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy skies will be the theme for the majority of your Tuesday. Good news is we manage to stay dry!
Temperatures will be back in the mid 40s again for highs into the afternoon.
Winds will be no where near as strong as the past few days. Mainly from the north around 5-10 mph.
Warming Up Later This Week
While we'll be stuck in the 40s through the first half of this week, a ridge of high pressure will start moving in toward the middle of this week and stick around through Friday.
This will allow warm air to filter back in on Thursday, bringing the 50s back to Mid-Michigan. Once those 50s return, it looks like they'll be sticking around through the weekend.
In addition to the warm temperatures, that ridge should bring quiet weather conditions to close out the workweek and bring some sun back into the picture. Right now, Thursday looks absolutely gorgeous with plenty of sun and the 50s, with Friday not looking too bad either.
This pattern resembles an Omega Block, with an area of lower pressure on each side of a high pressure ridge. With the way the air flows in this pattern, it looks like the greek letter omega, which gives us the name. This pattern usually slows the progress of the jet stream down a bit, so we'll likely see quiet weather until Saturday.
Stay warm, everyone!
