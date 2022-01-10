Good Monday evening/night! We hope it's a great start to the week.
After a frigid start to the week, we continue on with the bitter cold temperatures for one more day.
Conditions look to stay mainly dry until later in the week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening & Tonight (Monday)
Cold temperatures will be the main story going into tonight. Temperatures for this evening will stay in the single digits. Wind chills below zero.
Any snow showers should wind down late tonight and skies will clear out a bit into Tuesday morning. A few flurries and lake effect clouds will still be possible into tonight.
Overnight lows will fall to near and below zero tonight. Wind chills near -5 to -15 expected into Tuesday morning. Please keeps your pets inside in a warm place again tonight.
Tuesday
Temperatures near 0 out the door in the morning. Wind chills still well below zero. Layers will still be the name of the game.
We expect to stay dry with variably cloudy skies throughout most of the day with a good mix of sun and clouds.
Highs for Tuesday will reach back into the 20s. Wind chills still feeling like the teens and single digits into the afternoon. At least above 0!
Winds stay breezy around 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. But, from the SW so we shouldn't have to deal with any lake effect clouds or snow showers.
Mid-Week
After a frigid start to the week, temperatures finally get closer to average in the 20s and 30s by Wednesday. Average is still near 30 for this time of year.
Snow chances look to hold off until late-week into the weekend. Best chance looks to come Friday into Saturday.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
