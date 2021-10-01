After a sunny and unseasonably warm start to October on Friday, but rain is set to return over the weekend.
Tonight
High pressure has begun to move east of the region, but it will stay close enough to keep our weather pleasant tonight. Skies will remain mostly clear throughout the night, with just a few high clouds from time to time. On top of that, temperatures will remain a bit milder than the last few nights, with lows only dipping to the mid 50s. South-southwest winds at 5-10 mph.
Saturday
With high pressure on the way out, a slow moving cold front and area of low pressure will begin to drift our way on Saturday. We'll begin the day with mostly sunny skies, but clouds will begin to increase during the afternoon. If you have outdoor plans, you should be in good shape despite the returning clouds, especially with highs set to climb into the upper 70s. A few locations may even top the 80-degree mark! Expect southwesterly winds at 6-12 mph.
Scattered showers will begin to break out shortly after sunset on Saturday evening, but will generally be on the lighter side. They will become more numerous over the course of the night however, and may occasionally produce some heavier downpours. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be completely ruled out, either. Lows Saturday night in the upper 50s.
Sunday
Low pressure and its associated cold front will settle over the state on Sunday, making for a soggy and cooler second half of the weekend. Expect occasional showers throughout the day, and possibly even some more prolonged periods of steady rain. Temperatures will take a hit thanks to the wet conditions, falling closer to average for early-October in the upper 60s. Rainfall amounts by Monday morning will range anywhere from 0.50" to 1" with locally higher amounts possible.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
