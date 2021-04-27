Good morning Mid-Michigan! We hope the week is treating you well so far.
We've struggled to warm up much over the past week, but that's about to change for your Tuesday!
However, rain chances along with a few t-storms will be on the table going into the next few days.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tuesday
Temperatures starting in the 30s and 40s out the door this morning. We quickly warm up into your lunch hour and the afternoon hours!
A warm front will prove to be a total game-changer for us today; helping to finally elevate us out of the chilly conditions we've been stuck with for the past week.
Temperatures are expected to climb into the 60s north of the Bay along with near and along the lakeshore. Folks farther inland should have no problem reaching the 70s this afternoon. Folks farther south and west will stand the best chance to reach 80!
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the name of the game again through this morning and afternoon. A few rays of sun will still be possible like yesterday to break through the clouds; Better chances will land south. The slight chance for a shower north of the Bay will persist as well.
Showers chances will begin to increase going into the evening and overnight hours; possibly even accompanied by a few thunderstorms.
The SPC has issued a Marginal Risk (1/5) for a few isolated strong to severe storms tonight into Wednesday morning. While the severe threat is low, any t-storm development could be associated with lightning, gusty winds and small hail. Stay tuned for any updates throughout today.
Lows Tuesday night will dip into the mid 50s; with some upper 40s north.
Wednesday
Chances for a few more showers and t-storms will hold especially throughout the morning hours. Again, any storms that do develop could be on the strong side.
Most of the rain activity looks to start wrapping up past lunchtime into the afternoon hours. Small chances will still carry throughout the day, but the best window of opportunity looks to come throughout the morning.
Highs for Wednesday will be slightly cooler than Tuesday. Most can expect the mid to upper 60s. Some farther south may manage to reach 70.
More numerous to widespread chances for showers along with a few more t-storms will be present going into Thursday.
Stay warm, everyone!
