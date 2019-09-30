Good Monday evening/night! We hope you've had a great weekend and we send our best for a wonderful week.
While Sunday features rain showers and drizzle throughout the day, the heat and humidity returns for the beginning of the week.
Chances for rain and t-storms will be possible this week too.
We break down the forecast below!
Tonight
Clouds will continue to clear out from south to north behind a warm front making progress north throughout Mid-Michigan.
Expect generally dry conditions to continue this evening and overnight, with clear to partly cloudy skies expected.
With humidity on the rise, we should stay in the 60s and even low 70s for overnight lows.
Tuesday
The day looks to start on a dry note. Partly cloudy skies with some sunshine throughout the morning.
Some patchy fog will be possible to develop. Could cause a few slowdown on the roads heading out for your morning commute.
Temperatures will once again be warm with the humidity staying high. Expect temperatures to top off back into the mid 70s to low 80s.
Clouds look to quickly increase from the north out ahead of a cold front.
Chances for rain will return especially going into the afternoon and evening hours.
We have been issued a Marginal Risk for severe weather for Mid-Michigan into second half of Tuesday. Remember that a 1 on a scale of 5. Some isolated strong to possibly severe storms will be on the table going into the evening and overnight hours.
Main threats look to be strong winds, heavy downpours, and hail. Isolated spin up tornado is not likely but not zero.
Stay tuned on air and online as we track the heat and storm chances.

