Good Wednesday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We're halfway through the week; and a summer-like week at that!
Warmer temperatures continue through the rest of the week, along with scattered shower and thunderstorm chances. The humidity also returns as we approach the upcoming weekend.
Let's break down today and tomorrow in the forecast!
Today
There is a likelihood of scattered showers for this afternoon, possibly even with a few rumbles of thunder. Keep an eye out for hit-or-miss downpours if you have outdoor plans today.
You can always stay ahead of the rain and storms with using our Interactive Radar.
If you're not actively experiencing the rain falling, Partly to mostly cloudy skies can be expected.
A persistent southerly wind at 10-20 mph will still help to propel temperatures into the 70s and even low 80s . We'll also begin to feel the humidity creep up a bit, but it is expected to remain pleasant in the upper 50s later today.
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue tonight, although there is a chance for some early lingering showers. Otherwise, we're dry the rest of the overnight.
Loons are back in action at Dow Diamond this evening. First pitch @ 6:05 PM. There may be a few showers or rumble of thunder to dodge early on. Not looking to have washout for the game. Stay aware if heading out to Midland!
Temperatures will remain mild with lows in the low 60s, and a southerly breeze still persisting at 10 to 20 mph.
Thursday
Much like Wednesday, the day will start off partly to mostly cloudy and dry, but pop-up showers and thunderstorms will have better chances of development going into the afternoon and early evening hours.
We crank the heat up even a little further Thursday into the weekend too! Highs will reach the mid 80s for most going into the afternoon Thursday.
The 10-20 mph breeze will continue as well, but will shift to the southwest.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
