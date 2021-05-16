Good Sunday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope you're enjoying the weekend.
After a mainly dry Saturday, rain showers have returned to start the day. Good news is this doesn't look to be an all day rain.
We also continue to warm up going into next week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
More clouds than sun look likely going into the second half of the weekend along with a greater likelihood of scattered showers.
However, it is not expected to be a washout. Most of the rain chances for today will be confined to the morning. Some dry time in-between any pop up shower development will be on the table going into the afternoon and early evening hours.
Another day to keep tabs on the radar if spending any long periods of time outdoors.
Temperatures will remain warm with highs later this afternoon climbing into the upper 60s near 70 degrees.
Shower chances will begin to wrap up going into the later evening and overnight hours into Monday morning. Partly cloudy skies will carry overnight.
Lows tonight drop back in the upper 40s.
Next Week
We start the week on a mainly dry note for Monday and Tuesday.
Rain chances return by mid-week and look to carry into the upcoming weekend.
The bigger story will be the warmer temperatures! 70s and even some 80s are looking more likely by late week.
Averages are still in the upper 60s for mid-May, so a small taste of summer looks to be on the horizon. Stay tuned!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
