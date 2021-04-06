Good morning Mid-Michigan! We hope you're having a great week so far.
After some widespread showers and t-storms Monday morning, we will continue with more chances for Tuesday. However, those chances will be much lower and not for everybody.
Above average temperatures continue on.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
We start the morning with the chance for a few showers. Otherwise, conditions will stay overall dry going later into the morning and afternoon hours.
We'll enjoy a mix of clouds and sunshine in between the chance for more pop-up showers, and still maybe a even a thunderstorm. This better chance will reside north of the Bay for today. The day won't be a washout by any means, so it seems like a fair trade-off with more warm temperatures.
Temperatures will cruise into the low and middle 70s in most areas by afternoon, with a mainly southerly wind picking up to 5-15 mph. Touch cooler near the lakeshore; held back into the 60s.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies look to take over later into this evening and overnight, with the same chance for a few passing showers.
Temperatures will remain mild with lows only headed for the upper 40s and low 50s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
