Still a little over a month away from the beginning of Summer, that doesn't seem to matter much to our weather!
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies from Thursday will continue tonight, along with another round of comfortably warm temperatures. Lows will come to a stop in the mid 60s, with southerly winds easing to 5-10 mph overnight. Those lows by the way remain around 15 degrees above average for this point in May.
Friday
Hopefully you're not too tired of this stretch of Summer weather in May, because it's still showing no signs of letting up for the end of the week. With a ridge of high pressure continuing to expand across the eastern United States, we'll look for temperatures to climb into the upper 80s on Friday. While it will still feel a little muggy, humidity levels will remain comfortable overall. Southwesterly winds will help out too, at 10-20 mph.
A plume of moisture will continue to pump northward out of the Gulf of Mexico, allowing clouds to continue spreading east across the Great Lakes. This will lead to another round of mostly cloudy skies, with some occasional breaks of sunshine.
Those mostly cloudy skies will continue on Friday night, but we'll add the chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm overnight. Mild again with lows in the mid 60s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.