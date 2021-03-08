Good Monday evening/night! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a great start to the week.
After plenty of sun over the weekend, we get the chance to experience above average temperatures for most of the week!
Rain chances also return by mid-week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
We should have some sunshine through early this evening too ahead of sunset (6:34 PM), so find a way to take advantage this evening!
Overnight we shouldn't have too much to worry about, but some areas of patchy fog are expected to develop as we cool down to the dew point temperature, which will be a bit warmer than we've seen recently.
Lows should drop back into the upper 20s near 30 tonight. For those who fall below freezing and develop fog, we'll need to keep an eye out for some icy patches on the roads tomorrow morning.
Mid-Week
Warm air is expected to stick around through Thursday before things cool down Friday into the weekend. Temperatures in the 50s will be common for the next several days.
Areas especially farther south and west will stand the chance to break into the 60s at times by mid-week!
As we get through each day, it's important to remember that wind direction this time of year will be critically important, as we're getting into the time of year where our lakeshore areas can be significantly cooler with an onshore flow.
Also with several days of staying dry, we eventually welcome back rain chances by Wednesday. Our best timeframe looks to be from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. We'll keep an eye on it for amounts over the next 24 hours!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
