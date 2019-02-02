Hello Mid-Michigan! It's been a crazy week of weather, but we hope you've been able to enjoy the snow in the best way possible as well as stay warm. We send our best for a great weekend ahead.
A warm up is underway for this weekend and into Monday. We will have plenty of snow-melt this weekend with our temperatures going well above average and above the freezing mark of 32°. However, winter makes a quick return in the extended forecast.
We have multiple Winter Weather & Dense Fog Advisories in place for multiple Mid-Michigan counties. Check on your location here.
Tonight
By later this evening, a few rain showers will be moving through the region. Freezing drizzle will be a concern especially north of M-55 where the winter weather advisories are in place. Some areas of fog will look to develop overnight lasting into Sunday. Snow pack beginning to melt will provide plenty of extra moisture to work with.
Overnight lows will fall on either side of freezing. However, these will be accomplished right around the later evening; closer to midnight. A warm front will continue to lift north throughout Mid-Michigan into Sunday.
Sunday
One of the bigger hazards we will be on guard for, especially during the morning will be the development of dense fog. As snow continues to melt, ample amounts of moisture will continue to be available to promote fog. Standing water and possible localized flooding along with ice jams on some rivers will be likely going forward as temperature continue to warm over the weekend.
Periods of light drizzle and showers will look to remain possible throughout the entire day. Not everyone will be experiencing the wet weather as it looks to stay scattered through Mid-Michigan. Nonetheless, be prepared for a few showers here and there throughout the day.
Temperature will continue to warm into the day. Highs look to reach well above average; back into the mid 40s. Winds will be helping to advect some warmer air into the region coming in from the south around 5-15 mph.
Enjoy the break from the deep freeze Mid-Michigan and have a great weekend!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
