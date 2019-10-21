Good Monday evening/night! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a great start to the week.
It was a beautiful weekend with plenty of sunshine both days and pleasant temperatures.
Completely different to start this week. We will bring back the rain, windy conditions along with concerns for lakeshore flooding.
We break down the forecast below!
Tonight
Showers will continue into the rest of this evening and early overnight period. Some brief moderate pockets of rain will be possible along with an isolated rumble of thunder.
Rainfall amounts through 7 AM on Tuesday will generally be under 1.00".
We look to become what's called "dry-slotted" from this system going into early Tuesday morning. Some breaks in the clouds will be possible going into Tuesday morning.
Winds stay on the stronger side throughout the night. Mainly out of the south southeast around 15-25 mph; gusting to 40+ mph at times.
Like we've seen so many times this year, Lakeshore Flood Advisories and warnings have been issued for the possibility of flooding near the shorelines to go along with erosion problems. Damage to structures like docks will also be possible.
Low temperatures will drop into the 40s.
Tuesday
We have a chance to briefly dry out for the morning before more showers swing back around into Mid-Michigan by the afternoon hours.
Winds continue to stay breezy. However, the direction will change after the passage of a cold front. Expect more of a southwesterly wind still around 15-25 mph. Gusts once again could reach 40+ mph at times.
Be sure if you haven't already to be aware of any loose objects in your yard. Probably best to bring in the garbage cans in a garage or shed if possible.
Some power outages will continue to be possible with the stronger winds.
Temperatures will be knocked down a few notches behind a cold front. Highs only expected to reach the low to mid 50s.
