A hot and humid start to the work week won't be going anywhere anytime soon.
Overnight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight as a slow-moving area of low pressure drifts across Michigan. Conditions will remain warm and very humid, leaving plenty of fuel for storms to utilize throughout the night, and plenty of moisture for them to wring out as they pass through. Localized flooding will be possible, and there is even a low chance for isolated severe storms. Damaging winds are the main concern, but again, chances remain low.
Lows will only dip to around 70 degrees with a southerly wind at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday - Wednesday Morning
Tuesday's forecast looks to be a bit more tricky.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms could be lingering in the morning, but things should slow down a bit as the morning goes along, and it appears we're in for a quiet stretch much of Tuesday afternoon and evening, with only a small chance for storms.
Highs will once again be in the 80s tomorrow, with some sunshine expected in the afternoon after a mostly cloudy start.
What we'll be watching is the potential for a complex of thunderstorms to develop to our west during the afternoon and evening. The progression of that system will determine our severe weather chances late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
Predicting the direction of these systems this far out in time is difficult, and largely depends on how things play out during the day ahead of their arrival. It's very possible this system could dive to our south and southwest and miss us.
If these storms do manage to move into Mid-Michigan, they will be working with plenty of unstable air, bringing the possibility of severe weather. Damaging wind gusts would be the main threat along with heavy rain, with a smaller threat for hail.
We will watch this closely through tomorrow and see how things develop, so stay tuned!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.