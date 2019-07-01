Summer went on full blast to kick off July, and it has not intention of slowing down as we prepare to celebrate America's birthday.
Overnight
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain possible overnight as a stalled frontal boundary remains draped across lower Michigan. There will be no shortage of fuel in place for any storms to tap into, with temps remaining warm and humidity remaining high. The high humidity could also mean heavy downpours in any passing storms, so stay alert for localized flooding if traveling overnight.
Skies will be mostly cloudy outside of any wet weather, with lows only dipping into the upper 60s to around 70. Adding to the steambath feeling will be little to no wind, so keep the fans or A/c humming!
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy skies will continue on Tuesday with the front virtually unmoved. Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will be possible as early as the morning commute, and will be possible at any time throughout the day.
Showers and storms are expected to become more widespread during the afternoon and evening, and the chance for isolated severe storms also exists. Storms could produce damaging winds and small hail, in addition to the expected heavy rain and frequent lightning. Stay weather aware throughout the day, and make sure to keep cool again!
Highs will top the mid 80s with high humidity remaining in place, meaning it will feel closer to 90 degrees at times.
