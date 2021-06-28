Another warm and very humid day on Monday gave us yet another round of showers and thunderstorms. With no major changes in the weather pattern, expect more of the same on Tuesday!
Overnight
Leftover showers and storms from Monday evening will continue to diminish, but some new isolated flare-ups can't be ruled out overnight. With a stalled frontal boundary still hovering over southern Michigan, and an ample reserve of warmth and humidity, there may be enough instability to kick up a few more downpours into the Tuesday morning commute.
Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s, but a few locations might not even fall out of the low 70s. On top of that dew points will nearly match the air temperatures, also hovering in the upper 60s to low 70s. Keep the air running to fend off the steamy conditions!
Tuesday
Chances for showers and t-storms to develop look more favorable for Tuesday; especially into the afternoon and evening hours.
The SPC (Storm Prediction Center) currently does have a Marginal Risk outlook for isolated strong storms to develop.
Our main threats will be damaging winds and heavy rain from any development. Hail and an isolated tornado will be on the very low end. From what was experienced over the weekend, be sure to have a severe weather plan in place along with getting notified of weather alerts in your area.
Highs for Tuesday will be a touch warmer in the upper 70s and low 80s with more humidity. Dew points will be approach 70° making for very muggy conditions.
