Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you have been enjoying the summer-like temperatures because again we have another day of hot and humid weather conditions.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Temperatures during the afternoon climbed into the middle and upper 80s. This evening temperatures will gradually drop through the 80s and 70s. Humidity levels will still be high this evening, so make sure to drink plenty of water to stay cool and hydrated.
A few storms and rain showers will continue to develop, and move across the region. Expect heavy rain and gusty winds if you do get underneath a storm. That could create some ponding so please be careful.
Storm and shower chances will continue for the overnight period with increasing clouds. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the middle and upper 60s.
Thursday
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will kick things off on Thursday morning as a cold front inches in from the west. There is a small chance for an isolated shower or storm in the morning, but the greater likelihood resides during the afternoon and evening.
Scattered thunderstorms will begin to develop around or shortly after lunchtime, becoming quite numerous by early-evening. No severe weather is expected, but the storms will be capable of producing heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.
Additionally, we will be closely monitoring rainfall produced by these storms. The vast majority of the region looks to pick up 0.50" or less of total rainfall by the time this system clears out on Friday afternoon. However, due to the high humidity, individual storms could produce upwards of 1" of rain or more. Plus, the expected setup could lead to multiple storms tracking over the same areas into Thursday night. This could lead to localized flooding where this occurs, so you should remain on your guard and keep a close eyes on both the skies and water levels in your area.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
