Friday had us feeling like we were stuck in a kettle, and that kettle came to a boil in the form of some strong thunderstorms on Friday evening. More of this extreme heat is ahead as we head into the weekend
Current Weather Alerts
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH in effect for Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, and Roscommon Counties until 6:00 AM Saturday
Heat Advisory: in effect for the counties of Bay, Clare, Gratiot, Huron, Isabella, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac, and Tuscola until 8 PM Saturday.
Heat Advisory: in effect until 6 PM Saturday for the counties of Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, and Ogemaw.
Excessive Heat Warning: in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, and Shiawassee counties until 8 PM Saturday.
For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Overnight
Absolutely stifling conditions will remain in place overnight, with much of our attention pinned to a complex of thunderstorms racing through Wisconsin. Those storms have have a history of producing severe weather, and are eyeing an overnight arrival here in Mid-Michigan.
As with Friday evening's storms, torrential rain and frequent lightning are expected with storms returning between 2:00 AM and 4:00 AM, along with the potential for severe weather. Though it will depend on how well the storms hold together, damaging winds and hail could accompany the storms, and there is also a low chance for an isolated tornado. Have a way to stay weather aware throughout the night, and track the storms using our Interactive Radar.
Temperatures will only dip into the upper 70s, though it will feel more like the low 80s for much of the night.
Saturday
We do this all over again on Saturday, but it will be the last one. Mostly cloudy skies will get the day rolling, with the continues chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm behind the overnight round. More sun will break out around midday and into the afternoon, eventually giving way to another round of showers and thunderstorms into Saturday evening. Just like on Friday, initial discrete storms will likely amass into a widespread mass of intense rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. A few storms could also become severe.
Temps will hit the 80s right out of gate, and waste not time rising into the 90s as early as noon. Highs will top out in the mid 90s for many of us, with heat indices again soaring into the triple digits. Some locations will experience a real feel around 110° at times, so continue to take every measure you can to stay cool and hydrated!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
