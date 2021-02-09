Another day stuck in an Arctic air mass on Tuesday, and our weather shows no inclination to change much over the next 36 hours.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy skies will continue this evening and overnight, and that's going to allow temperatures to take a sharp dip! Evening temperatures in the teens will wind up near or slightly below zero by daybreak. Fortunately, this will come with little in the way of wind, so wind chills will not be a major factor into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday
We'll remain stuck on repeat on Wednesday. Sunshine in the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon, but nothing will come from them other than more gray in the sky.
Highs will hold at similar levels to the past few days, climbing into the middle and upper teens. A WSW wind at 5-10 mph will occasionally push wind chill values closer to the single-digits, so make sure to layer up yet again!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
