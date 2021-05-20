Good Thursday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope the second half of your workweek is off to a great start. Mild conditions are still continuing, so be sure to get out there and enjoy the warmth! We have more 80s today and a comfortable night ahead. Let's break it down in the forecast!
Today
Much like Wednesday, the day will start off partly to mostly cloudy and dry, but pop-up showers and thunderstorms will have better chances of development going into the afternoon and early evening hours. These chances are still very low-end, especially given the lack of sunshine today to help trigger any convection.
Temperatures will be nearly 20 degrees above average for this time of year with highs in the upper 80s today. It will also be breezy at times in the mid-afternoon with some wind gusts reaching 20 mph; otherwise, the wind will sustain between 5 to 10 mph out of the south southwest.
Tonight
Tonight will be comfortable with lows in the mid to low 60s. It wouldn't be a bad night to open some windows and enjoy the mild air! Skies will stay mostly cloudy but dry tonight.
Friday
Friday is going to be another repeat of Thursday with highs in the upper 80s and a small chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, but bright given a higher cloud deck. The breeze will be a little stronger though, with a southwest wind fro m5 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 at times.
