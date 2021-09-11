Good Saturday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope the weekend is treating you well so far.
After a bright start to the weekend, we do have some rain chances to track for late tonight and Sunday, with an additional chance for severe weather. Luckily, this is a low-end chance compared to this past Tuesday.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening/Tonight
Clouds will begin to increase going into the later evening and overnight hours. We should expect to stay mainly dry through midnight.
An approaching cold front from the north will begin to move south into Mid-Michigan overnight into Sunday. This will be the lifting mechanism to help promote a few isolated showers or t-storms to develop. Best chance will stay north of the Bay. Some storms could produce gusty winds and hail.
Lows tonight will be fairly split across the area, with lower 60s Tri-Cities and south, but middle 50s up north behind the cold front.
Sunday
After the cold front passes, we expect to start off Sunday mainly dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or storm may linger into the morning hours at worst.
Going into the afternoon and evening hours will give us another chance for rain and t-storms to develop. The cold front that moved by Saturday night overnight will stall out near the I-69 corridor; continuing to provide a lifting mechanism for storms.
These storms chances will carry a Marginal Risk from the Storm Prediction Center. Damaging winds and hail will be the primary impacts if any storms do go severe.
Remember that a Marginal Risk is the lowest category on the scale. Isolated coverage of strong to severe storms will be on the table. Here's a look at breaking down this category more.
Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be largely split across the region, with folks up north managing upper 60s, to folks along the I-69 corridor still reaching the lower 80s. This large split is due to the two separate airmasses residing over Mid-Michigan, separated by the cold front.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
