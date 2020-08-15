Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great week and we welcome you all to the weekend.
Storm chances return later this evening and tonight.
A slight cool down is expected into next week.
We break down the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
We will be starting the day with a good mix of sun and clouds despite a few isolated showers earlier this morning.
Highs later this afternoon expected to reach back up into the 80s.
An advancing cold front positioned west of Mid-Michigan will make progress east later this afternoon and evening. Any storms that fire up starting as early as this later afternoon will have the chance to be strong to even severe.
The Storm Prediction Center has put the TV5 viewing area under a marginal risk for severe weather (1/5). Best time frame will set up later this evening into the early overnight.
The main threats with any severe storms will be hail, gusty winds and heavy rain. However, a spin up tornado is not out of the question.
Check in from time to time with our interactive radar.
Lows tonight will drop back down into the 60s.
Sunday
Showers and storms will be around for the first part of Sunday, but should begin to diminish during the afternoon hours. Better chances for rain and t-storms will linger east of I-75 during the morning hours.
Decreasing clouds will trend from west to east to end the day.
Temperatures for Sunday will trend a notch cooler. Highs near 80; give or take a few degrees.
Conditions trending drier to end out the weekend.
Lows Sunday night will fall near 60 into Monday morning.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.