Good morning Mid-Michigan! We hope your enjoying the weekend so far.
We're dry to start your Sunday before more shower and thunderstorm chances come back into play by the afternoon.
Temperatures go on a ride over the next several days too.
Let's break it down in the forecast!
Today & Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will lead to a few early rays of sun for the morning hours. Temperatures will be the warmest during the late morning hours in the 70s.
A "back door" cold front situated to our north and east will begin to swing down into Mid-Michigan south and west, reaching the area around lunchtime. This frontal passage will kick up some showers and thunderstorms going into the afternoon and evening hours.
While not everyone will experience this activity, better chances look to reside south and west of the Tri-Cities. Thunder, lightning, and some heavy downpours will be likely with any storm development.
Loons are back in action at Dow Diamond. First pitch @ 1:05 PM. We may have a few showers and storms to dodge especially into the second half of the game. Something to keep in mind if venturing out to Midland this afternoon.
Also due to the passing cold front today, highs will be achieved early on this later morning in the 70s before temperatures begin to fall going into the afternoon and evening.
Expect temperatures to drop into the 60s and even upper 50s by the evening.
Any shower or storm development from earlier in the day will begin to taper off going into the later evening and overnight hours.
A few showers will stay on the low end overnight into Monday morning.
Lows tonight drop back into the low 50s.
