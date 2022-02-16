Good Wednesday afternoon! Our midweek storm system kicks off this afternoon as rain, which will then transition to snow on Thursday morning. Temperatures are already mild at this lunch hour, with an enthusiastic southwest breeze, too. Once the changeover to snow occurs Thursday, expect conditions to become slick.
Weather Alerts
A WIND ADVISORY and WINTER STORM WATCH have been issued for Wednesday and Thursday for many Mid-Michigan counties. Get the latest information on your area here!
Afternoon & Tonight (Wednesday)
The wind is already gusting near 40 mph in the Tri-Cities and Flint at this lunch hour, but temperatures are running in the upper 40s, just below 50 for some. These mild temperatures will stick around for the rest of the day and into the early overnight hours before the changeover to snow.
Those gusts will continue to stay strong through the rest of the afternoon and into the early evening. Wind gusts will consistently reach between 30 to 40 mph in the WIND ADVISORY counties, while a few gusts there do have the potential to occasionally reach close to 45 mph. Be sure any loose outdoor objects are secure and have batteries charged up, isolated power outages are possible in locations that are prone to losing power.
Rainfall is picking up just to the southwest of our region which will eventually spill into our area midafternoon. More rain is also expected in our northern counties around the timeframe, which will fill-in towards the southeast through the rest of the day. One heavier burst of rain is also expected just ahead of the cold front tonight, which will then usher-in below-freezing air changing any rain to snow.
Rainfall totals before the changeover to snow will exceed 0.50" for many across Mid-Michigan. Combined that with the melting snowpack and ice, minor flooding of low-lying areas is possible, as well as ice jams on area rivers and waterways. You'll also want to check your sump pumps are in working order along with cleaning off any drains close to your home for proper runoff.
Later this evening into tonight, still expect rain to stick around. Past midnight, colder air will begin to move in from the north and start the changeover from rain to freezing rain and sleet briefly, before the snow. Just how quickly temperatures drop will be key in when precipitation types change completely to snow. This will also affect overall snowfall totals. That fall in temperatures will also set us up for a flash freeze, meaning the all the liquid on the ground from rain, melting snow, and ice, will freeze-up. This will create road conditions similar to what we experienced on Saturday morning of this past weekend.
Thursday
The changeover to snow (with some freezing rain and sleet in between) will line up with the morning commute tomorrow. Extra time will likely be needed if you're heading out to work or school. A lull in snowfall will occur midday, but the snow will pick back up in the late-afternoon. That snow is expected to last into the overnight and early Friday morning. Best chances keeps more of the snow SE of the Tri-Cities, close to Flint and Lapeer.
As far as overall snow totals go, the numbers continue to stay fluid as we are still seeing some uncertainty and difference in model data. Right now, heavier amounts will stay south and less north and west of the Saginaw Bay. This is a similar setup to the Groundhog's Day system a few weeks back. There will likely still be some more small adjustments as we get closer as the track of the storm becomes a bit more clear, so be sure to stay tuned.
Winds will be northerly on Thursday, but a bit lighter than Wednesday, with gusts more likely between 20-30 mph.
Bottom line in all of this, we expect messy weather at least in parts of Mid-Michigan on Thursday. Plan on some slower travel times and the possibility of school closings on Friday with falling temperatures keeping roads icy Friday morning.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
