Good Friday morning Mid-Michigan! Our steady rise in temperatures continues today, but the big player in the forecast is the impending storm system. This low will bring rain, winds, and even a few snow showers to the area.
Weather Alerts
HIGH WIND WATCH in effect from Saturday morning until Saturday evening for much of the TV5 viewing area. Check if your area is included here.
Friday & Saturday Storm System
Dry conditions staying on the cloudier-side will prevail during the daytime period on Friday, but things will take a sharp turn later on Friday evening. A powerful storm system will track out of the Plains and through the Great Lakes, leading to a wild swing in weather conditions into the start of the weekend. We break it down by category below.
Temperatures
We're in for a big swing in temperatures from Friday evening through Saturday, taking us on a full-circle roller coaster ride. Readings will spend much of Friday in the middle to upper 30s, while locations closer to Flint will begin to climb into the low 40s by sunset. The wind will pivot toward the south at that time. Warming will then gain steam overnight as the storm approaches from the Plains, taking most locations south of Saginaw Bay into the upper 40s to mid 50s by daybreak on Saturday! More recent trends have been starting to show the peak of temperatures being in the morning, before eventually crashing through the rest of the day as the cold side of this system moves in behind the cold front. Temperatures will be in the 30s by sunset.
Rain & Snow
With the sharp warming, this system will overwhelmingly be a rain maker. Rain will spread in across lower Michigan between 8:00 and 10:00 PM Friday, with a few locations near Houghton Lake seeing a brief period of mixed precipitation at the onset. Periods of heavy rain will continue throughout most of Friday night, and may be accompanied by a few thunderstorms thanks to the warming temperatures to provide small amounts of instability. The heaviest rain will move on by sunrise on Saturday. The dry slot accompanying this system will provide a brief period of dry weather mid-morning on Saturday, but occasional showers will pick back up into the first half of the afternoon. With temperatures dropping, we'll change over to snow showers by Saturday evening before everything wraps up late Saturday night.
Snow accumulation will be kept under 1" regionwide by storm's end, but rain amounts will be more impressive. Locations along and south of US-10 and across the Thumb will pick up between 0.50" and 1" of total rainfall, with 1" or more likely in our northern communities.
Wind
Wind will be the biggest issue we face from this system. For the first half of the event, we'll call it breezy but not problematic. Southerly winds will pick up on Friday night as rain rolls arrives, clocking in around 10-20 mph with some higher gusts. as low pressure pivots overhead and rain briefly eases on Saturday morning, winds will take a short pause. From there, they will return with a vengeance on the back side of the storm. Sustained westerly winds will increase to around 30 mph on Saturday afternoon, with gusts topping anywhere from 45-60 mph! In additional to some minor tree and structural damage, this will likely result in some scattered power outages going into Saturday night.
Conditions will take a drier, quieter, and sunnier turn on Sunday, but be ready for a bumpy ride from Friday night through Saturday!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.