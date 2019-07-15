Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and send our best for a great start to the week.
It was a beautiful end to the weekend with plenty of sun and very low levels of humidity. While we will carry the sunshine into the start of this week, we will definitely be feeling the dog days of summer with plenty of heat and humidity ahead this week.
Today & Tonight
Despite the arrival of heat & humidity looming, we're not feeling too bad this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s for the morning commutes. Humidity values are staying quite low too.
However, don't get used to it as a warm front will be passing through as the day goes along, guiding our temperatures into the middle and upper 80s this afternoon, with perhaps a few 90s.
With the increase in heat, will come an increase in humidity, which should bring heat index values into the 90s in places this afternoon, too.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to hold off until the afternoon and evening, although it's worth noting some of our northern counties near M-55 may be clipped by some thunderstorms rolling through Wisconsin early this morning.
Initiation time for thunderstorms is expected to begin around 2-4 PM and storms will remain possible to about sunset (9:14 PM in Saginaw) before fading into the overnight. Coverage should be scattered, so you may not see a storm.
Widespread severe weather is not expected, but a few strong storms with gusty winds and heavy rain are possible. A hail threat also exists in our northern zone.
A Marginal Risk for severe weather exists from around 2 PM to 9 PM tonight, suggesting severe weather would be isolated.
Despite storms ending, the mugginess holds through the overnight with 60s and 70s expected into Tuesday morning's commute.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
