The heat and humidity are about to break, but we've got some storms to deal with along the way!
Overnight
A complex of heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue east into the first part of the overnight period.Torrential rain and frequent lightning are expected with the storms, with isolated severe weather possible in the form of damaging winds and hail.
After the main wave of thunderstorms, things will transition back toward occasional hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms overnight. Some will still be capable of heavy downpours, but the wet weather will be more spotty into the morning commute. Low temperatures will begin a slight cooldown, winding up in the mid 60s by morning.
Wednesday
With the cold front continuing to make slow progress south, occasional showers and thunderstorms will persist throughout the day on Wednesday. Keep an umbrella close by and be prepared for some slick travel from time to time. On a more positive note though, conditions will take a much more comfortable turn. Highs on Wednesday will level out in the low 70s. Significantly below average, but a nive break from the heat, especially when combined with the expected drop in humidity.
Showers will continue into Wednesday night, with a few possible thunderstorms. Temperatures will continue to cool, with lows dipping into the upper 50s.
