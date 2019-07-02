Heat and humidity finally saw ignition across Mid-Michigan on Tuesday with an onslaught of showers and thunderstorms. Are they going to be a problem for the 4th of July?
Overnight
Thunderstorms will diminish after midnight, but the chance for a lingering pop-up will remain. We will also be left with the same warm and muggy conditions. Lows will only dip to the upper 60s and low 70s, with little to no wind to be spoken of.
Wednesday
Looking for a break from the high heat and humidity? Well, we can do a little something about that on Wednesday. The front responsible for Tuesday's thunderstorms will be dragged south of the region by a small impulse of low pressure, allowing a small high pressure system to spread in across the Great Lakes. The air mass brought in with it will be a slightly less humid one, with a subtle dip in temperatures. We'll still see highs reach the low 80s, but with the drop in humidity, it will feel noticeably better.
The day will begin with mostly cloudy skies and an isolated shower or storm, but as high pressure gains firmer footing, we'll see a more even share of sun and clouds. An additional isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible south and west of the Tri-Cities during the afternoon, but these will be nothing on the magnitude of what we saw on Tuesday.
Independence Day
Don't get too used to the reasonable warmth and low humidity. It's going to come roaring right back on Independence Day. We're in for a mix of sun and cloud, with highs soaring into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. With the rising humidity, you know what else may be coming along for the ride.
Mother Nature may be adding some natural fireworks to our 4th of July, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening. Stay cool and keep a close eye on the weather before you head out for your barbecue or fireworks!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
