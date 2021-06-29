Good Tuesday evening/night! We hope you week is going well so far.
Another day of showers and t-storms will be on the table; some posing to be on the strong to severe side.
Our humidity levels remain high, but there are signs of relief in the coming days. And as it stands now, it appears we'll be able to get rid of most of these rain chances by the holiday weekend.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to pick up in coverage and intensity this later afternoon and evening, but it doesn't appear that it will be raining the entire evening.
Temperatures near 80 into the 70s going into the evening with high humidity levels near 70° will provide plenty of "fuel" to promote more pop up storms.
If doing anything outdoors for the rest of today for a longer period of time, track any rain before you head out with our Interactive Radar.
Most storms won't be severe, but some isolated severe storms can't be ruled out. The main threat with any strong storms would be gusty winds and cloud to ground lightning, along with heavy rain. Some isolated flash-flooding could occur.
Coverage of showers and storms should back off a little bit as we lose the heating of the day, but will remain possible overnight.
Lows will stay very warm in the upper 60s and low 70s again tonight.
Wednesday
Chances for showers and t-storms has been decreasing over the past 24 hours for Wednesday. Still the chance for a few to develop will linger; especially for the afternoon and early evening.
Like Tuesday, nothing severe is expected, but still some heavy downpours and gusty winds could be associated with any development.
We have one more day of higher humidity levels before we look to seek some relief as we approach the holiday weekend.
Highs Wednesday look to reach back into the upper 70s and low 80s with dew points hovering in the 60s near 70 °.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
