Storms will take their leave tonight, granting us a midweek reprieve from more than just the wet weather!
Tonight
Thunderstorms that blew up along a lake breeze front on Tuesday afternoon will make their exit this evening as a larger-scale cold front tracks southeast across the state. A stray shower could linger until about 10 to 11 PM, but the worst of the activity will wrap up before 9:00 PM.
Partly cloudy skies will take over for the remainder of the night as a more pleasant air mass begins to settle in over the region. Lows will take a dip into the upper 50s in most areas, and we'll even start to scale the humidity back, too!
Wednesday
The heat, the humidity, the storms, even the smoky haze; say goodbye to all of it on Wednesday! Thanks to Tuesday's cold front, we'll trade hot and humid high pressure over the central United States for a milder and less humid high pressure system over southern Canada. That will lead to mostly sunny skies throughout the day on Wednesday, while will also have more of their typical blue hue thanks to the lack of smoke!
Temperatures will scale back quite a bit, with highs checking in around the mid 70s. Several degrees below average for late-July, but refreshing when combined with the lack of humidity! Add in a north wind at 5-10 mph, and you've got some perfect weather for getting outdoors! Depending on your preference, you may even be able to get away with giving the air conditioner a break for the day.
Partly cloudy skies will take over on Wednesday night, with another round of comfortably cool lows in the upper 50s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.