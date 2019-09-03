The ingredients were there, but an evening wave of clouds helped to stunt our chances at severe weather on Tuesday, giving us a more run-of-the-mill round of storms. With those on the way out, we're on to much better things for the second half of the week.
Overnight
Showers and thunderstorms will move on after midnight, leaving partly to mostly cloudy skies behind into Wednesday morning. Cooler conditions will begin to settle in behind a departing cold front, taking reading back into the middle 50s.
Wednesday
Our weather takes on a more Fall-like feeling on Wednesday. After a slight resurgence of clouds in the morning, sun will begin to win out after midday as high pressure settles in over the Great Lakes.
A cooler air mass settling in with the high will limit our temperatures to the middle and upper 60s, putting us 5-10 degrees below average. This certainly isn't a bad thing, as it will be a perfect day to at least open up the windows and let some fresh air in! A pleasant NNW wind at 5-15 mph will also lend itself to a beautiful early-September day.
Thursday
We'll keep a good thing going on Thursday with high pressure still in control. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs around 70 degrees.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
