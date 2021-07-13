Rain and thunderstorms put quite a drenching on us on Tuesday. Do we need to be on the lookout for more on Wednesday?
Overnight
Skies will begin to clear overnight behind a passing cold front and area of low pressure. Some patchy fog will likely settle in by daybreak, thanks to all of the added moisture on the ground and the cooling temperatures overnight.
Lows will dip into the low and middle 60s, with muggy conditions hanging on as well.
Wednesday
Be prepared for pockets of reduced visibility on your Wednesday morning commute, but if you don't wake up to fog, expect a bright start to the day! Everyone will transition to mostly sunny skies by lunchtime, and we'll generally stay that way through the afternoon. A few of us may encounter an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the second half of the day, but these will prove to be far less of a problem than we encountered on Tuesday.
The added sunshine on Wednesday will give our temperatures quite a boost! Expect highs in the low to mid 80s, with similar levels of humidity to Tuesday.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
