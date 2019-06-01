Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope this was a good week and we welcome you to the weekend.
We'll be looking for a few rounds of storms before the weekend is through.
Good news is the second half of the weekend is looking brighter.
We breakdown the forecast below!
Saturday
While a cluster of showers and thunderstorms already moved throughout Mid-Michigan this morning and early afternoon, more waves of shower and thunderstorm activity will develop later this evening.
The threat of isolated severe weather once again. The greatest risk will fall along I-69 where a marginal risk for severe weather is currently in place.
Remember this is a 1 on a scale of 5 for severe storms. The main impacts look to be gusty winds, small hail along with heavy rain, thunder and lightning.
Anyone with outdoor plans should be on alert throughout the day.
A cold front will promote the last spark off of showers and thunderstorms into the early overnight hours before we begin to dry out into Sunday morning.
Lows will be down into the upper 40s.
Sunday
Despite the very small chance for a pop up shower, skies look to clear out with a partly to mostly sunny sky to finish out the weekend.
It will be a few notches cooler with breezy winds. Highs look to only reach into the mid 60s .
Winds will be out of the northwest behind the passing cold front from the night before out of the northwest around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20+ mph.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
