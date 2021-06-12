Good Saturday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope your weekend is going great so far.
After more showers and severe storms today, your Sunday is looking a lot quieter in the rain department.
Let's break it all down!
Tonight
Some showers and thunderstorms will linger early, but we completely dry out for the rest of the overnight with partly cloudy skies. Expect lows to settle in the lower 60s.
Sunday
More comfortable conditions are in the cards tomorrow as our humidity level drops! Highs will be in the mid 80s, but it will be a more comfortable warmth than what we've experienced this week. Mostly sunny skies will also dominate the day, before better chances for showers pick up during the overnight hours into Monday morning. This will bring more showers and thunderstorms to the area as a weak disturbance moves through.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.