Our weather has been all over the road on Friday, going from morning rain and thunderstorms, to returning sunshine, then back to more thunderstorms. But it has been much more comfortable, and we'll keep it that way into the weekend!
Tonight
A final round of showers and thunderstorms spurred on by a secondary cold front will make a quick exit after 8:00 PM, but will produce some heavy downpours in the meantime. An isolated few could even put down some small hail due to a colder air mass filtering into the mid-levels of the atmosphere.
After the storms, variably cloudy skies will take over for the remainder of the night. Temperatures will take a cooler turn, dipping into the upper 40s and low 50s by morning. Go ahead an open the windows after the rain to be treated to some great sleeping weather!
This Weekend
Refreshingly cool, albeit below-average conditions will take us through the weekend. After a week of high heat and humidity though, this is the balancing out that we need! Expect partly cloudy skies for Saturday as high pressure begins to settle in from the west. There is a very small chance for a pop-up shower or two in the afternoon, but the day will be far from a washout.
Expect highs to reach the mid 60s, with an occasionally stiff NW breeze at 10-20 mph.
Mostly clear skies will reign supreme on Saturday night, and it will be chilly by late-May standards. Lows will dive all the way to the low 40s, with NW winds continuing at 10-15 mph.
With high pressure settling overhead on Sunday, we'll be treated to abundant sunshine for the second half of the weekend. Highs will stay unseasonably, but comfortably cool in the mid 60s.
