Happy Monday! We hope you had a great weekend and send our best for a great start to the week.
It was a beautiful end to the weekend with plenty of sun and very low levels of humidity.
We hope you you took advantage because we will definitely be feeling the heat and humidity this week. Chances for showers and t-storms return too.
We break down the forecast below!
Tonight
A warm front passed through today, guiding our temperatures to return to the middle and upper 80s.
With the increase in heat, will come an increase in humidity. Heat indices will be feeling like the 90s for a good majority of this week.
Showers and thunderstorms have been firing up and are expected to continue into this evening until sunset (9:14 PM in Saginaw) before fading into the overnight. Coverage should be scattered, so you may not see a storm.
Widespread severe weather is not expected, but storms that do develop look to be associated with gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning are possible. A hail threat also exists in our northern communities.
A Marginal Risk is in place for the possibility of isolated strong to severe storms.
Despite storms ending, the mugginess holds through the overnight with 60s and 70s expected into Tuesday morning's commute.
Tuesday
Hot & humid conditions carry on into Tuesday. High temperatures will be back into the upper 80s.
Dew points back in the upper 60s and low 70s will be make heat indices feel like we're back in the 90s.
The remnants of Barry look to clip the southern half of Michigan. Some extra moisture thrown into the equation with the heat and humidity will lead to more chances for pop up showers and t-storms.
Better coverage does look to be south of the Tri-Cities. However, all of the TV5 viewing area will stand the chance to receive a shower or t-storm.
