Summer's been off to a hot and humid start since the weekend, but if you're ready for a break, we've got one on the way!
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms will roll in ahead of a cold front this evening. Some of the storms will pack heavy downpours and gusty winds, along with occasional lightning strikes, but no organized severe weather is expected. Keep an eye to the sky if you plan on being outside, and be ready to make a quick dash indoors as storms approach. Activity will taper off to isolated showers, with some possible thunder overnight.
Track the storms with the First Warn 5 Interactive Radar!
Expect the warm and muggy conditions to continue too, with lows only dipping to the upper 60s. WSW at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday
Want a break from the hot and humid conditions? You've got it on Tuesday! Mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers will kick off the day as the cold front begins to pass through the area. Some slightly heavier scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will develop by midday, and will track east into the Thumb during the afternoon. A few of these downpours could stick around through the start of the evening commute, but drier weather will take over as we head into Tuesday night.
As for the comfort factor, we'll trade in highs in the middle and upper 80s for upper 70s on Tuesday and humidity levels will begin to drop behind the cold front as well.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.