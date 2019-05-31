Things took an active turn on Friday evening, and we'll be looking for at least one more round of storms before the weekend is through.
Overnight
Strong to severe thunderstorms will continue off toward the southeast overnight, coming to an end after 3:00 AM. Storms could still produce gusty winds, small hail, and torrential downpours.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will remain in place once the storms clear out, with temperatures settling into the middle and upper 50s by daybreak.
Saturday
Outside of the possibility of a passing shower, the first half of Saturday will be dry. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will carry us in the early afternoon, when a new wave of shower and thunderstorm activity will begin to develop. These will come in hit-or-miss fashion throughout the afternoon and into the first half of Saturday night, along with the threat of isolated severe weather once again. The greatest risk will fall along I-69, but anyone with outdoor plans should be on alert throughout the day.
High temperatures won't be quite as warm as the low 80s we enjoyed on Friday, but 70 degrees won't be anything to sneeze at. Locations near Lake Huron and Saginaw Bay will hold closer to the 60s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.