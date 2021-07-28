Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week and hope the second half is just as nice.
Showers and storms have made their presence known in parts of the area as we've started the morning commutes, but thankfully the worst is starting to wind down as the sun comes up this morning.
Today & Tonight
We've seen some strong storms pass through here and there through the morning, but we have avoided severe weather. The storms that were strong, produced a significant amount of lightning, but luckily those are now moving out as we approach 7 AM.
For a current look as you head out the door, check out our Interactive Radar.
After the main batch of rain moves through this morning, the rest of the day should be comparatively quiet. Drier air and more stable conditions should limit any additional wet weather opportunities this afternoon and evening. Skies will likely break up a bit allowing for some sunshine to poke through gradually into the evening hours.
High temperatures will be a touch cooler today in the upper 70s and low 80s. A northwest wind should gradually bring in less humidity, but that process will be slow, so you'll still feel some humidity this afternoon. That northwesterly wind may be a bit breezy at times this afternoon and evening, gusting occasionally between 20-30 miles per hour.
There are some models hinting at the possibility of a few showers this afternoon and early evening, but if these materialize, they'd be more or less a minor nuisance and pretty spotty in coverage.
Skies will continue breaking up into the overnight with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, with lows largely settling in the 50s giving us a very comfortable night.
