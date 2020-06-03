Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. We're at the halfway point!
It's been a noisy night here in Mid-Michigan with strong to severe storms tracking through parts of the area early this morning. Some of these storms have caused some tree damage and have left many without power. The good news? They're on their way out and once they're gone, we're in for a pretty pleasant day.
Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your forecast from 4:30-7:00 AM on TV5. Join him!
Today & Tonight
As of 4 AM, we no longer have any warnings in place around Mid-Michigan. Any rain left over for the early morning commute is non-severe, although with some pockets of heavier showers. Keep an eye out for any ponding on area roads.
Temperatures are running very mild in the 60s and 70s this morning and we won't get much cooler than this through the course of the morning. This gives us a great head start for temperatures this afternoon.
The lower and middle 80s look like the most likely landing spot this afternoon and our humidity levels should drop as the cold front passes us by this morning. Although warm, it should feel a lot more comfortable this afternoon. We'll have a northwest wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour with occasional gusts around 20-25 miles per hour.
Skies should gradually clear out as we go toward the afternoon, which should allow for a beautiful evening ahead. The only fly in the ointment could be a few stray showers that pop up in northeast lower this afternoon along a lake-breeze. This would mainly be around the Alcona, Iosco, and Arenac county areas. Nothing severe or terribly heavy is expected, but know that possibility is there.
Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s much of the evening before landing in the 50s by Thursday morning.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.