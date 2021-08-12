Good Thursday morning! Despite some of the weather, we hope you've had a great week. You've made it to the second half and things will improve very soon!
Showers and thunderstorms continue for some areas early this morning, but they're making their final push through the area. Once they leave, we're in for a quiet day overall, we'll just have to deal with one last round of heat and humidity.
Today & Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms have stayed below severe thunderstorm criteria this morning, but there are still some areas of strong storms that are producing plenty of lightning and heavy rain. These storms should move out by the time Wake Up comes to an end at 7 AM.
Keep an eye out for any flooded roads this morning and for any potential debris from any storms, but otherwise conditions should improve as the morning goes along.
Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s again this morning, with similar humidity to what we've seen all week long. With a quick trend of clearing skies after morning storms and more sunshine breaking out, the warm start should give us a very warm (arguably hot) afternoon. Highs will reach into the middle and upper 80s today, with heat index values reaching the low to middle 90s.
With the clearing skies, rain chances should drop off quite a bit for the rest of the daylight period. As a cold front sinks southward from the northwest, we'll have to keep an eye on rain chances as the evening goes on, but most places should be in good shape for anything outdoors tonight beyond the heat.
If thunderstorms can really get going, there is a small risk for damaging winds and hail again tonight, but we expect that to be a much more isolated risk than it has been the last few days. A Marginal Risk for severe weather exists from the Tri-Cities, Mount Pleasant, and Thumb region southward.
A chance for a few showers and storms will continue overnight with the continued southward progression of that cold front, but the intensity and coverage is expected to be less than the last few days.
Overnight lows will drop into the 50s and 60s tonight, with slightly lower humidity levels by Friday morning's commute.
